Mahira Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19. 'It's Been Rough,' She Writes

Mahira Khan, in her latest Instagram entry revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and that she is isolating herself. The 35-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram profile on Sunday. In her statement, Mahira revealed that she is currently in self-isolation and also asked people who were in close contact with her for the last few days to get themselves tested. She signed off her note by requesting everyone to wear masks and follow the necessary precautions. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please, please wear a mask and follow other SOPs - for your sake and others." She signed of the note saying, "Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome."

Mahira Khan's well-wishers and fans wished the actress a speedy recovery. Gold actress Mouni Roy also commented on Mahira's post. She wrote: "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest."

Mahira Khan, who resumed work in July this year, shared a post on getting back at work earlier this year and she wrote: "Feels surreal to be back on set after so many months. Oh but to be able to face a camera again... even if it's for a short bit... bliss. PS - the hugger in me is hating the new normal."

Mahira Khan, a popular name in the Pakistani TV industry, made her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees. She is best-known for starring in the TV show Humsafar, also featuring actor Fawad Khan, which aired between 2011 and 2012. The actress also starred in popular TV shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. Mahira Khan was last seen in the film Superstar. Her next project is The Legend Of Maula Jatt.