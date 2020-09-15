Mahira Khan's Emotional Note To Son On His Birthday: '11 Years Ago, You Gave Birth To Your Mama'

Highlights
- Mahira shared an adorable post on son's birthday
- Mahira is a single mother to son Azlan
- Mahira's son celebrated his 11th birthday on Tuesday
For Mahira Khan, September 15 is always an emotional day - that's the day she celebrates her son Azlan's birthday. On Tuesday, Azlan turned 11 and Mahira marked the special day by pouring her heart out in a note dedicated to her son. "My one and only, my only one. 11 years ago, you gave birth to your Mama, your Mimi," read a part of Mahira Khan's post, which was accompanied by a black and white memory. Mahira Khan, who is a single mother to Azlan, wrote about how the company of her son has been a magical experience for her: "Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over," she wrote in her note.
My one and only, my only one.. 11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama, your mimi. Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over. Only Yours, X 🧿
On Mahira Khan's 35th birthday in December, the actress shared a throwback photo from when Azlan was a baby and wrote: "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime."
Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it. We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah. As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah. 🙏🏼🧿
Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees. The Pakistani TV show Humsafar, also featuring actor Fawad Khan, which aired between 2011 and 2012, made her popular in India. She has also starred in popular TV shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. Last seen in Pakistani film Superstar, Mahira's next movie is The Legend Of Maula Jatt.