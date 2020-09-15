Mahira Khan's Emotional Note To Son On His Birthday: '11 Years Ago, You Gave Birth To Your Mama'

Mahira Khan shared this photo (courtesy mahirahkhan)

Highlights Mahira shared an adorable post on son's birthday

Mahira is a single mother to son Azlan

Mahira's son celebrated his 11th birthday on Tuesday

For Mahira Khan, September 15 is always an emotional day - that's the day she celebrates her son Azlan's birthday. On Tuesday, Azlan turned 11 and Mahira marked the special day by pouring her heart out in a note dedicated to her son. "My one and only, my only one. 11 years ago, you gave birth to your Mama, your Mimi," read a part of Mahira Khan's post, which was accompanied by a black and white memory. Mahira Khan, who is a single mother to Azlan, wrote about how the company of her son has been a magical experience for her: "Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over," she wrote in her note.

On Mahira Khan's 35th birthday in December, the actress shared a throwback photo from when Azlan was a baby and wrote: "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime."

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees. The Pakistani TV show Humsafar, also featuring actor Fawad Khan, which aired between 2011 and 2012, made her popular in India. She has also starred in popular TV shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. Last seen in Pakistani film Superstar, Mahira's next movie is The Legend Of Maula Jatt.