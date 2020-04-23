A Priceless Pic From Mahira Khan's Throwback Khazana Because It's A Special Day

Mahira Khan with her brother (courtesy mahirahkhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan treated us to a throwback photo as a celebratory post on her brother Hassaan Khan's birthday. Sharing a memory from their family album, featuring a priceless brother-sister moment, Mahira dedicated a heart-felt message to her brother. "I love you more than you will ever, ever know," she wrote and also shared some childhood trivia - she apparently took her first steps the day Haasaan was born. "Also legend goes, I learnt to walk the day you were born... because I wanted to run and go see your face. Happy Birthday, my one and my only, Sano," wrote Mahira. The Raees actress' post is a then-and-now reflection of her bond with her brother. Swipe to see how nothing's changed.

Because one post is not enough, Mahira also added this message in another birthday greeting: "Us, always just us."

Meanwhile, a trip to Hassaan Khan's Instagram opened this throwback khazana, which is studded with gems from the Khan siblings' childhood.

In 2017, Mahira Khan found herself in the midst of a controversy after photos of her smoking outside a hotel in New York with Ranbir Kapoor went crazy viral.

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees. The Pakistani TV show Humsafar, also featuring Fawad Khan, which aired between 2011 and 2012, made her popular in India. She has also starred in popular TV shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. Mahira Khan is a single mother to 10-year-old son Azlan.