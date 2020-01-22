It's OK, Mahira Khan, No Need To Adjust. See Her Hilarious Instagram Post

Mahira Khan's caption is winning Instagram.

Mahira Khan's latest Instagram post may have left her Insta-family a little bit confused - but her caption is winning hearts. A few hours ago, the Raees actress took to the photo and video-sharing platform to share a photograph that - at first glance - appears to show her lying on her side.

A closer look at the pic, however, reveals that while Mahira Khan is upright, her picture is not. It seems like the 35-year-old refused to "adjust" or rotate the photograph before posting it for her 5.4 million Instagram followers to see. She even explained why in the hilarious caption accompanying the pic, which shows her in a light blue dress, her hair pulled back in a bun.

"Someone suggested adjusting the photo.. bhai hum nahi hotay adjust (I refuse to adjust)" she wrote while sharing the pic online.

The picture has garnered over 1.2 lakh 'likes' in the five hours since it was posted online. It has also garnered hundreds of comments, with many complimenting the Pakistani actress.

"That's a funny caption," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Hona bhi mat! You're the best the way you are," said another.

"Aapko adjust hone ki zarurat bhi nahi hai (You don't need to adjust)" a third added, while another commenter wrote: "For a minute there I thought you were lying on the floor."

Mahira Khan has featured in several successful television shows like Humsafar and Shehr-e-Zaat. She became a household name after Humsafar aired in India.