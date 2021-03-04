Madhuri Dixit's "Perfect Start To The Day" Looks Like This 

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit Nene begins her day with a cup of tea. We know that courtesy the actress' latest Instagram post. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying the beverage sitting under the sun. The actress in the caption shared that drinking tea while soaking in the sun is her idea of a perfect start to the day. She can be seen wearing a peach coloured polka dot top in the picture. "Sun + Tea = Perfect start to the day," read the caption of the actress post. She completed the caption by adding an emoji of the sun peeking through the cloud along with a goggles emoji.

The green background of Madhuri Dixit's post adds to the overall aesthetics of the photo. Going by her photo, it appears that she is sitting in a garden or a lawn.

Check out the actress' post here:

Fans of the actor showered love on the post following which it received over one lakh likes in just two hours. Most of the fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post, while others were all praises for Madhuri's evergreen beauty.

Last month, Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Nene shared a throwback picture also featuring the actress and their two sons on Instagram. The picture appeared to be from an old family function, where Madhuri can be seen happily posing with her husband and sons - Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit Nene will soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix drama series titled Finding Anamika. The show will mark her digital debut. The family drama has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. It has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar. Besides Madhuri, the web-series will also star Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.