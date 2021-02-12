For Madhuri Dixit, 'Life Has Been Full Of Adventures', Courtesy Husband Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo (courtesy madhuridixitnene )

Madhuri Dixit made her husband Sriram Nene's birthday special with a heart-warming post on Instagram. Sharing a selfie, which is the couple's signature style, Madhuri shared a thank you not for the "amazing husband and friend": "Life with you has been so much fun and full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband and a friend. Happy birthday. Love you," she wrote. Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene got married in 1999 and celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in October last year. Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene are parents to sons Arin and Ryan. Here's the birthday greeting that Madhuri Dixit posted on Instagram on Sriram Nene's birthday:

For Sriram Nene's birthday, Madhuri Dixit made a trip to a nature resort with friends and family. They created a COVID-19 safe bio-bubble in the nature resort to ensure a safe environment. Earlier, Madhuri shared a glimpse of the birthday crew with a pic from Sriram Nene's cake-cutting session: "Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near and dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life."

Meanwhile, Sriram Nene dedicated this heart-felt message to wife Madhuri Dixit: "Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar produced period piece Kalank. Some of her best known films Mohre, Tezaab, Trideb, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, Bucket List and Gulaab Gang, to name a few. Madhuri Dixit currently appears as a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane.