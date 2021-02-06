'Loving Life With My Sweetheart': Sriram Nene Posts A Pic With Madhuri Dixit

Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial )

Sriram Nene's latest post for wife, actress Madhuri Dixit, will make you believe in love all over again. Sharing a glimpse of his pre-birthday celebrations with the actress, Sriram Nene wrote a touching note for her. "Loving life with my sweetheart" he wrote and added: "Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature." Sriram Nene will celebrate his birthday on February 12. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing for a sweet selfie. Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a black outfit while her husband can be seen sporting a grey tee.

Take a look at Sriram Nene's post here:

Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

The couple had a "perfect start to 2021." Here's what they did:

On their marriage anniversary, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene posted priceless throwback pictures of themselves with adorable captions. "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us, Ram," wrote the actress while Sriram's caption read: "21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit's last films were Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Total Dhamaal.