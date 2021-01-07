A Scene From Madhuri Dixit And Sriram Nene's 'Perfect Start To 2021'

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene had a "perfect start to 2021," proof of which you can see on the actress' Instagram feed. Madhuri Dixit, on Thursday, posted a photo of herself and her husband from what appears to be their outing to show her fans how she rang in the New Year and the mesmerising picture is all about the "sea, breeze and the sunset." In the picture, clicked in Mumbai, Madhuri Dixit can be seen wearing a printed white shirt while Sriram Nene can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt. The couple look beyond happy while posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Sea + breeze + sunset = Perfect start to #2021."

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene got married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan. On his Instagram handle, Sriram Nene also shared a picture from their outing and wrote: "Loving the fresh air out at sea. And the sunsets. Hard to believe that Mumbai is surrounded by water. We should definitely preserve it and use it wisely."

On Wednesday, Madhuri Dixit, as part of her "thought for the day" series, posted a stunning picture of herself posing with horses and shared a quote by philosopher Soren Kierkegaard.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit has featured in several box office hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri Dixit has not announced her next project yet.