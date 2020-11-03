On 31 Years Of Parinda, Madhuri Dixit Writes Of Her First 'Death Scene'

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor on a promotional poster of Parinda. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's critically acclaimed film Parinda clocked 31 years on Tuesday. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released on November 3 in 1989 and was promoted with this tagline - the most powerful film ever made. Marking 31 years of the film, Madhuri Dixit shared a poster of Parinda featuring herself and Anil Kapoor and wrote: "Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it 'The Most Powerful Film Ever Made.' I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast and crew make this one very special."

Parinda features Nana Patekar as a don named Anna and Anil Kapoor as Anna's henchman Kishan's (Jackie Shroff) younger brother Karan. When Anna's goons kill Karan friend and cop Prakash (played by Anupam Kher), he joins the world of crime to get revenge for Prakash's killing. Later, Karan marries Prakash sister Paro (Madhuri Dixit) but the duo are brutally killed on their wedding night.

Parinda was considered as one of the best gangster films made in Bollywood in the Eighties and Nineties. Parinda went on to win several awards, including the National Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Nana Patekar) and Best Editing (Renu Saluja). Vinod Chopra won the Filmfare Award for the Best Director.

Several years later after the release of his critically acclaimed film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra made a Hollywood film titled Broken Horses that was a remake of Parinda.