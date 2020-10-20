What Madhuri Dixit And Sriram Nene Posted After Their Anniversary Celebrations

Madhuri with husband Dr Sriram Nene (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently and were showered with a whole lot of love from their fans and well-wishers on social media. After their anniversary festivities, Madhuri and Sriram Nene decided to share thank you notes for the overwhelming love they received on their anniversary on social media. Sharing adorable couple photos on their respective Instagram accounts, Madhuri and Sriram Nene wrote: "Every anniversary marks another year in our journey. It was great sharing it with all of you. Thank you for all the love." Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene are couple goals and here's proof - see their posts:

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene are parents to sons Arin and Ryan. On her wedding anniversary, the 53-year-old actress flipped through the pages of her throwback album and zeroed in on a loved up photo. She turned it into an anniversary greeting for Sriram Nene on Instagram and wrote: "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us Ram."

Sriram Nene made Madhuri's day special with these beautiful words: "21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!"

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 2019 film Kalank. She also featured as a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane.