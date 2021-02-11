Throwback Thursday: Madhuri Dixit In A Perfect Pic With Her Family

Madhuri Dixit with her family. (courtesy drneneofficial)

Highlights Shriram Nene shared a throwback picture

"Celebrate every moment of every day together," he wrote

"Love to all of you," he added

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene, making the best use of Throwback Thursday, posted a memory from the good old days on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Madhuri Dixit can be seen happily posing with her family. The picture appears to be from some sort of family celebrations. Madhuri Dixit looks stunning as ever in a saree, while Shriram Nene, Arin and Raayan can also be seen in traditional outfits. "How time passes...Celebrate every moment of every day, together. Love to all of you," Shriram Nene captioned the post. Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

See the aforementioned post here:

Just like her husband, Madhuri Dixit also likes to share throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts from her photo archives here:

Madhuri Dixit has delivered many hit films especially in the Eighties and the Nineties. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Beta, Tezaab, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas among many others. During the lockdown last year, she released her first single titled Candle.

Madhuri Dixit, who completed 36 years in Bollywood, last year, will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.