A Pic Of Madhuri Dixit 'Growing Strong' In Her Cocoon

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Having a dull day? Don't worry. We have a perfect post to cheer you up. We are talking about Madhuri Dixit's latest entry on Instagram. The actress, on Friday, treated her fans to a beautiful picture of herself and accompanied it with an equally beautiful caption. Madhuri Dixit, dressed in a polka dot blue shirt and what appears to be black skirt, can be seen sitting in a huge cocoon shaped chair at an outdoor location. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: "Grow strong in your cocoon." Her fans love her latest photo and their comments on her post prove it - most of them comprising red heart icons.

See Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Madhuri Dixit often shares stunning pictures of herself with thoughtful captions. Instagramming an image of herself wearing a pretty red dress in December, the actress wrote: "Sun on the skin and wind in the hair... Simple joys of life."

Remember her Harry Potter-special post? See here:

Madhuri Dixit started the New Year with her husband Sriram Nene on a perfect note. The duo went on an outing, enjoying sea, breeze and sunset. Check out her post here:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. She is best-known for her performances in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, to name a few.