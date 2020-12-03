What A Harry Potter Marathon Did To Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

We know one more thing about Madhuri Dixit today - she's a true blue Potterhead. The 53-year-old actress had a movie marathon recently and she picked the series of Harry Potter films. In an ROFL Instagram post on Thursday evening, Madhuri Dixit revealed the after effect of what watching back to back Harry Potter films can have on someone. Madhuri, for example, put on a pair of Potter-themed round sunglasses and had a fun-filled, "goofy" photoshoot. Describing her mood with a bunch of photos, Madhuri wrote: "Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon." Don't you mess with her because she's got the Patronus Charm ready: "Expecto Patronum," she wrote.

Here's what Madhuri Dixit shared after a Harry Potter marathon:

Madhuri Dixit, who recently celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Dr Sriram Nene, often shares glimpses of her family time on Instagram. Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene are parents to two sons Arin and Ryan. Her video of setting up a kitchen garden with her family trended a great deal: "Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting," she wrote.

Glimpses of Madhuri Dixit's family time also include cooking sessions with her husband. Here's when they made an "all-time favourite" dish.

Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit and her son Arin won hearts with their beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran's song Perfect for the I For India virtual concert.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 2019 film Kalank. She also featured as a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane.