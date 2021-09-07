Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene's Son Arin Joins The University Of Southern California. See Pics

Shriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial)

Actress Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's son Arin, who graduated from High School in May this year, has joined the University of Southern California for higher education. On Tuesday, Shriram Nene posted a set of pictures from the college campus on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything." ICYDK, the men's athletic teams representing the USC are referred to as Trojans.

In the photo album, first photo shows Shriram Nene posing with Arin in front of the college while the second picture features Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene smiling for the camera with their sons Arin and Raayan.

In May, "proud" mom Madhuri Dixit shared a post for her son Arin after he "graduated from high school with flying colors." She wrote: "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always." Take a look:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. She is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane.