Madhavan Reveals How Much He Scored In His Board Exams

Actor R Madhavan's post came with oodles of inspiration for not just students, but for almost everyone. Madhavan shared an inspiring post for all the students who got their exam results on Wednesday. In his tweet, the actor also revealed that he scored 58% in his board exams (he did not reveal in which standard). "To all those who just got their board results- congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams. The game has not even started yet my dear friends," Madhavan tweeted.

To all those who just got their board results- congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

Madhavan, an active social media user, frequently shares posts from different facets of his life on Instagram and Twitter. Last month, the actor tweeted that he hopes theRehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel rumour is true. He tweeted, "Guys, (I've) been reading rumours about the sequel (to RHTDM)... Fingers crossed and hoping it's true because I have no idea about this... Just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia Mirza and I."

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

On Father's Day, Madhavan shared an adorable picture collage on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "For enough can't be said about a Fathers love. Happy Father's Day to all the proud fathers out there. Time to be the strongest now than ever before."

Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.