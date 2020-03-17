Madhavan And Wife Sarita Look Like A Million Bucks In This Throwback Pic

"I knew then... What we know now," he wrote

R Madhavan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi:

There's still time for 'Throwback Thursday' but that doesn't stop R Madhavan from sharing a blast from the past on Instagram. The actor, on Tuesday, delighted his fans by sharing a priceless throwback picture of himself and his wife Sarita Birje and we are sure that it will make you feel nostalgic. Posting the old photo on his Instagram story, R Madhavan accompanied it with a short loved-up note for his wife. In the throwback photo, R Madhavan looks dashing as always in an orange sleeveless t-shirt and denims while Sarita looks pretty in a white top which she paired with what appears to be a multicoloured strappy dress. The actor looks happy as he hugs Sarita and poses for the camera. The caption on his post read: "I knew then... What we know now."

We know what you are thinking - couple goals, right? R Madhavan and Sarita married in 1999. The couple are parents to a 14-year-old son named Vedaant.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

pomoaq9

Screenshot of R Madhavan's Instagram story.

R Madhavan occasionally treats his fans to the throwback pictures of himself but whenever he has done it, he has sent the Internet into a tizzy. Remember his "5000 years old" picture? If not, take a look now:

5000 years ago ...

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Last year, the actor posted an adorable picture of himself and Vedaant and wrote: "When the biggest thrill for my boy was to sit on his father's shoulders. Those were the days. Now I think he can lift me like this on his shoulders."

How can we forget Madhavan's picture from his graduation yearbook that stole our heart? The actor spent a year in Canada as part of an exchange programme with Rotary International in 90's. He captioned his post: "Just saw my Graduation yearbook from Canada. A little blown by what I wrote for Ambition (AMB) 28 years ago... The Universe conspires... ha ha ha."

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

