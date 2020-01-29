Stop It, Madhavan. His 'Smooch Of The Day' Pic Is Too Cute To Handle

Madhavan shared this photo on his Instagram story (courtesy actormaddy)

Who wouldn't believe us if we say R Madhavan's Instagram updates are as awesome as he is IRL? No one. The 49-year-old actor shared a "smooch" photo on his Instagram story (yes, you read that right), featuring his pet bird Ashley. "My second smooch of the day," he recently captioned a photo along with the wink and the ROFL emojis. In the photo, Madhavan's feathery friend, planted on the actor's shoulders, can be seen giving a cute little kiss to Madhavan. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor rescued the African grey parrot a few years ago in Mumbai, since when, the birdie has become the "boss of the house" but more on that later.

In 2016, this video of Madhavan sharing a cup of tea with pet parrot Ashley went crazy viral. Sharing a video on Facebook, Madhavan had written: "Ashley... our rescued African grey that has become the boss of my home... (forgive the slurping... Ashley loves it) what better way to have morning chai... if not with a slurp." LOL.

Madhavan, who is a member of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals), was criticised for keeping a pet parrot at home but he defended his decision by saying: "If I had left it out, it would've been eaten by crows. And the parrot is like my son. It isn't caged. It runs around the house freely. I also have two dogs that are more famous than I am," stated a DNA report.

On the work front, R Madhavan is best known for starring in films such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein among others. He has films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nishabdham and Maara in the line-up.