18 Years Of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Madhavan And Dia Mirza's Twitter Chat Is Adorable

A still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "You look the same my lady," Madhavan told Dia Mirza RHTDM was Dia and Madhavan's Bollywood debut film The film was a remake of Tamil film Minnale

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released 18 years ago today and an excited Dia Mirza, who played the lead role of Reena, shared a GIF from the film featuring herself and R Madhavan (one of the two heroes) asking fans to share their favourite memories from the film. "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - forever #18YearsOfRHTDM. Share your best moments connected to this love story," she tweeted. But it was Madhavan's reply which won everyone's heart. "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady," he tweeted, for which Dia wrote "Maddddyyyyyy" along with three heart emoticons.

Here's Madhavan and Dia Mirza's Twitter exchange as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completes 18 years:

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, also starring Saif Ali Khan, was not successful when it first released in 2001 but it gained cult status over the years. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also scored big time for its music, which was composed by Harris Jayaraj. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Minnale, which also featured R Madhavan. Both films were directed by then newcomer Gautham Menon.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was also Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's Bollywood debut film. Dia Mirza went on to feature in movies like Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai to name a few. Unlike Dia Mirza, Madhavan was not a rookie in the film industry and he was known for his roles in Tamil movies like Alaipayuthey and Ennavale.

As of now, Madhavan was last seen in Bollywood film Zero while he's awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

