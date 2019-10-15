'We So Shamelessly Lean So Hard On You,' Reads R Madhavan's Birthday Wish For Wife Sarita

R Madhavan with wife Sarita. (Image courtesy: actormaddy)

R Madhavan posted the most adorable birthday greeting for his wife Sarita Birje on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. The 49-year-old actor posted a selfie along with Sarita and added a caption that just stole our hearts. "I just hope to keep you smiling even brighter for the rest of your life, my love. Wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too.. Hahaha because we so shamelessly lean so hard on you. We are blessed. Happiest Birthday Sarita," Madhavan wrote in his birthday greeting for Sarita. The couple got married in 1999 after dating for several years.

Take a look at Madhavan's birthday note here:

Madhavan and Sarita are parents to a 14-year-old son named Vedaant, who recently won a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay for 'Group II' boys at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship. A proud Madhavan shared a post on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "India gets her silver medal at the Asian Games. God's grace... Vedaant's first official medal representing India."

R Madhavan is best-known for his performances in films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Saala Khadoos, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Guru and the Tanu Weds Manu series.

On the professional front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. The 2018 Telugu action film Savyasachi remains Madhavan's last release. In terms of Bollywood, he made a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

