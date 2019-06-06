R Madhavan's Anniversary Post For Wife Sarita Birje Reveals Just How 'Crazily In Love' They Are

R Madhavan with his wife Sarita Birje (Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary by posting a superb selfie with his wife Sarita Birje on Instagram. The actor wrote a romantic note for his wife, in which he said that he feels like an "emperor with just one smile and that twinkle" in his wife's eye and "slave" with her "unconditional love." In the picture, the actor and his wife are posing with happy face at an airport. Sharing the picture, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor wrote: "You make me feel like I am an emperor with just one smile and that twinkle in your eye, and a slave, with that unconditional love. I am cause you are that beautiful you. So so grateful and crazily in love with you my love." He also hashtagged the picture and wrote "#married20yearsandcounting."

Here is the loved-up post shared by R Madhavan:

Dia Mizra with whom R Madhavan co-starred in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein , commented on his post and wrote: "Aaaaaah! Stay blessed you two! Love, love and more love always." Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, filmmaker Prajesh Sen and Rohit Roy also commented on the post and wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. The actor's fans also poured in greeting wishing them on their special day.

R. Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and also English films. His well-known Bollywood films are 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. He last featured in Anand L Rai - directed film Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor is currently filming Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.