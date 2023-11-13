R Madhavan 'Totally Impressed' As Firm Gets Income Tax Return In 3 Weeks

"Totally impressed and flabbergasted," wrote actor R Madhavan.

Actor, writer and director R Madhavan recently took to social media to praise the Income Tax Department of the country for their speed and efficiency. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the '3 Idiots' actor stated that he received the income tax refund for his company "within 3 weeks" after filing it for the year 2023-24. He added that he is "totally impressed and flabbergasted" by the same.

"The income tax refund for our company was received within 3 weeks after filing of return for AY 2023-24. The speed and promptness is simply unheard of ..The efficiency and transparency of the income tax department is unbelievable. Totally impressed and flabbergasted," he said on the microblogging website. The actor also tagged the Office of the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Income Tax Department and the Finance Ministry.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 39,000 views and a thousand likes.

"True its exemplary," said a user.

"Sir. Nice to know. Individual returns with small refund is credited immediately say with in 15 minutes of filing the returns," commented another user.

A third added, "Mine is pending for 9 months now @IncomeTaxIndia is just sleeping over it."

"It's been 5 months for me sir have not received yet," remarked a person.

In September this year, R Madhavan took to Instagram to praise the infrastructure at the newly-opened terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. In the video, the actor talked about the luxurious garden-themed international terminal and called it "exotic" and declared that the terminal has the "best infrastructure".

"It's incredible what the infrastructure in India is becoming! I'm at the new Kempegowda International Airport. And I'm telling you, it looks like an exotic... exotic place! Nobody will believe that this is an airport," he said in the clip.

He added, "And all the plants you see hanging from the ceiling in different parts of the airport are actually real plants, that are being watered every day, from the ceiling. And a lot of the construction as you can see above are all made of bamboo. Just look at the ceiling. And it's all themed around sustainability in India. Very proud! Very well done man!"

