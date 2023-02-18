Actor R Madhavan's Audition For '3 Idiots' Goes Viral, Fans Get Nostalgic

The post has amassed over 2.3 lakh views and two million views.

The movie '3 Idiots' managed to leave an imprint on everyone's hearts. People across generations relate to the message conveyed in the movie and those in schools and colleges hope to find true friends like Rancho, Farhan and Raju. The efforts of the actors in delivering their once-in-a-lifetime performance through the lens of Rajkumar Hirani is much talked about. Each of them, whether it was Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi or R Madhavan, stood out for their outstanding performances. Now, a video of R Madhavan's audition for the role of Farhan Qureshi is making rounds on social media.

The video was shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra films on January 31. The audition tape features his character's monologue from the scene in which Farhan begs his father to let him pursue wildlife photography instead of engineering. The tape has everything, from his famous "Mr Kapoor kya sochte hain farak nahi padta (I don't care what Mr Kapoor thinks)" to his mannerisms and expressions that made it seem so relatable to his fans.

The production house wrote in the caption, "@actormaddy 's 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi!"

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.3 lakh views and two million views. Many users left heart emoji in the comments section.

"Born to be Farhanitrate," said a user.

"Such a Brilliant actor!!, ... And he gave an audition?! RESPECT!! He's a class apart no doubt about it!" added a second person.

"Just wanted to mention the "Dad please let's talk.. ya toh aap convince him jaiye ya mujhe convince kijiye" line is so well written! It shows the father-son dynamic and how every kid is eventually moving towards that convo with their father," mentioned another person.

A fourth person said, "Now, that is what you call 'acting'. Legend man."

"Pure acting. Pure," said another person.

