R Madhavan On Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel: 'Have No Idea, Hope It's True'

Madhavan and Dia Mirza in a promotional still from RHTDM. (Image courtesy: actormadhavan)

Highlights Fingers crossed: Madhavan on RHTDM sequel rumour

RHTDM was the Bollywood debut film of Madhavan and Dia Mirza

Madhavan said that the script must be 'age appropriate'

Actor R Madhavan, who played the lead role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein two decades ago, recently came across reports of a possible sequel to the movie and he has his 'fingers crossed.' The 50-year-old tweeted that he hopes the RHTDM sequel rumour is true "because I have no idea about this." The actor wrote, "Guys, (I've) been reading rumours about the sequel (to RHTDM)... Fingers crossed and hoping it's true because I have no idea about this... Just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia (actress Dia Mirza) and I."

Madhavan also gave an ROFL explanation as to why the role must be age appropriate: Take a look:

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this .. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna madhav shastri pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, released in 2001, was Madhavan's Bollywood debut film. He played the lead role opposite Dia Mirza (also making her Bollywood debut) while actor Saif Ali Khan played a pivotal role in the movie. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the remake of Tamil film Minnale - both movies were directed by Gautham Menon. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the love story of Madhav Shastri (R Madhavan) and Reena (Dia Mirza) almost ruined by Madhav's arch-rival Rajeev Samra (Saif Ali Khan). Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein did average business at the box office but it acquired cult status over the years.

On the film front, R Madhavan was last seen in 2018 film Zero. his upcoming projects are Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (which will release in Hindi, English and Tamil) and Telugu movie Nishabdham, which will release in Tamil as Silence.