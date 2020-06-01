To Birthday Boy Madhavan, With Love From Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

A still from Shilpa Shetty's video. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Madhavan turned 50-years-old on Monday

"Happiest birthday my dearest," wrote Shilpa

"Thank you for always being so honest," wrote Shilpa Shetty

Happy Birthday, Madhavan! As the actor celebrates his 50th birthday, his closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Shilpa Shetty, who happens to be a close friend of Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, shared multiple photos of herself along with Madhavan, Raj Kundra, Sarita and other friends on her Instagram profile. She wrote an extensive note that read, "To one of the kindest, sweetest, nicest, most amazing people I know... Happiest birthday my dearest. Thank you for always being so honest, teaching me about the latest technology, hydroponics, life, parenting, and so much more. We may not say it often, but Raj Kundra and I really value your honesty, unconditional friendship, and love you to bits." The Dhadkan actress wished Madhavan luck for his forthcoming project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (which is also his first directorial venture) and added, "Have a great birthday, Madhavan. Here's wishing you and your first directorial venture Rocketry, huge success."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty posted a set of pictures with the birthday boy and friends on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happiest birthday our dearest Maddy. You are one of the loveliest, most genuine person I know. Wishing you a beautiful day filled with joy and laughter with your family. Loads of hugs."

See Shamita Shetty's post here:

Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.