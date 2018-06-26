Madhavan Is Just Burning Up The Internet (Again) With His '2-Hour Transformation' Pic

R Madhavan is doing it again. Breaking the Internet with his selfie or should we say selfies? The 48-year-old actor shared a collage of his selfies on Instagram. R Madhavan is starting work on his next Tamil project Maari, for which the actor recently had to appear for a look test. It appears Madhavan prepped for his Maari look for two-hours, after which he Instagrammed a before-and-after photo, which has sent his Instafam into a meltdown of sorts. "Why so hot?" was the general sentiment in the comments section while many comments corroborated the fact that Madhavan is "still a heartthrob." Whether Madhavan's look for Maari has been approved by the makers or not is not known but he did get a go-ahead from his Instagram followers - there were many others who said Madhavan is "slaying" and we can't disagree, can we?
"Look test Maara... a transformation in two hours?" Madhavan captioned his post.
Maari marks Madhavan's second film with actress Shraddha Srinath - the duo co-starred together in the very popular Vikram Vedha. Maari will be directed by Dhilip.
Moving on, this is not the first time Madhavan has set himself trending with his viral Instagram photos. In February this year, he updated fans about recuperating from a shoulder shoulder with this post.
Before that, the Internet fell in love with a photo of Madhavan preparing a meal with his friends.
Earlier that year, Madhavan made us skip a beat as he shared this post-shower selfie. OMG.
In an interview with news agency PTI, Madhavan confessed that he's aware of he being "moderately famous" and added that he's "less than a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan."
R Madhavan is busy with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and will start working on Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. He also has Telugu film Savyasachi in his line-up.