R Madhavan Is Back At Work. Wraps Savyasachi Shoot

Actor R Madhavan, who was recuperating from a shoulder surgery , has wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming Telugu film, which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Madhavan posted an update about the film on social media with a picture of himself from the film's set and wrote, "It's a film wrap for me onand what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this. Thank you so much for the love Mythri Official and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more blockbusters like."is directed by Chandu Mondeti and also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bhoomika Chawla.Take a look at Madhavan's post here.will be Madhavan's first Telugu film in eight years. He had a cameo in 2010's Madhavan was last seen inand in Jyothika's, he appeared in a guest role.is all set for a Hindi remake. His web seriesreleased recently. In Bollywood, Madhavan has also signed up for, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput.Meanwhile, Madhavan, due to the shoulder surgery, had to opt out of Ranveer Singh's. "Hey, folks. So, I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," he had tweeted. He also quit a film with Saif Ali Khan , hisco-star.