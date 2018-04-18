R Madhavan Is Back At Work. Wraps Savyasachi Shoot

R Madhavan has wrapped up the shooting of his Telugu film Savyasachi

Entertainment | Updated: April 18, 2018 14:19 IST
Madhavan posted this picture from the sets of Savyasachi (Image courtesy: actormaddy)

New Delhi: 

  1. Madhavan was recuperating from a shoulder surgery
  2. Madhavan had a fantastic time shooting the film
  3. Savyasachi also stars Naga Chaitanya
Actor R Madhavan, who was recuperating from a shoulder surgery, has wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming Telugu film Savyasachi, which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Madhavan posted an update about the film on social media with a picture of himself from the film's set and wrote, "It's a film wrap for me on Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this. Thank you so much for the love Mythri Official and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more blockbusters like Rangasthalam." Savyasachi is directed by Chandu Mondeti and also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bhoomika Chawla.

Take a look at Madhavan's post here.
 


Savyasachi will be Madhavan's first Telugu film in eight years. He had a cameo in 2010's Om Shanti.

Madhavan was last seen in Vikram Vedha and in Jyothika's Magalir Mattum, he appeared in a guest role. Vikram Vedha is all set for a Hindi remake. His web series Breathe released recently. In Bollywood, Madhavan has also signed up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Madhavan, due to the shoulder surgery, had to opt out of Ranveer Singh's Simmba. "Hey, folks. So, I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," he had tweeted. He also quit a film with Saif Ali Khan, his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star.
 

