R Madhavan Is Back At Work. Wraps Savyasachi Shoot

Actor R Madhavan, who was recuperating from a shoulder surgery, has wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming Telugu film Savyasachi, which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Madhavan posted an update about the film on social media with a picture of himself from the film's set and wrote, "It's a film wrap for me on Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this. Thank you so much for the love Mythri Official and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more blockbusters like Rangasthalam." Savyasachi is directed by Chandu Mondeti and also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bhoomika Chawla.
Highlights
- Madhavan was recuperating from a shoulder surgery
- Madhavan had a fantastic time shooting the film
- Savyasachi also stars Naga Chaitanya
Take a look at Madhavan's post here.
It's a Film Wrap for me on @Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this .. thank you so much for the Love @mythriofficial and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more Blockbusters like #rangasthalam ..God Bless
Savyasachi will be Madhavan's first Telugu film in eight years. He had a cameo in 2010's Om Shanti.
Comments
Meanwhile, Madhavan, due to the shoulder surgery, had to opt out of Ranveer Singh's Simmba. "Hey, folks. So, I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," he had tweeted. He also quit a film with Saif Ali Khan, his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star.