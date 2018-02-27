R Madhavan Posts Smiling Pic After Shoulder Surgery. Says, 'Fighter Back On Track' R Madhavan posted his picture from the hospital after a successful shoulder surgery

Madhavan was last seen in web-series Breathe. (Image courtesy: R Madhavan) New Delhi: Highlights Shoulder surgery done. Cannot feel my right arm, said Madhavan Fans flooded the post with 'get well soon' messages A fan posted a cheeky comment referencing his web-series Breathe Rang De! Basanti actor shared his smiling picture and captioned it: "Shoulder surgery done. Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha." Fans of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor hope for his speedy recovery and have posted several 'get well soon' messages in the comments section. One fan posted a tongue-in-cheek comment referencing his Amazon web-series Breathe, which recently aired its season finale episode. "Check if there's an organ donor nearby," the comment read.



Take a look at Madhavan's post here:

Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:34pm PST



Madhavan played the role of Danny, a helpless father of a young boy who urgently needs an organ donor. The web-series featured Amit Sadh in the role of a cop named Kabir, who assigned to solve a case of seemingly unconnected deaths and Kabir's investigation leads to Danny. Breathe aired eight episodes in the first season and it also starred Sapna Pabbi.



Madhavan was last seen on the big screen in 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha (not counting his guest appearance in Magalir Mattum). Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, was a critical and commercial success. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi.



His projects for 2018 are Telugu film Savyasachi, Tamil film Ondraga and Chanda Mama Door Ke in Hindi. Madhavan will continue filming Savyasachi after he recovers while Ondraga is in pre-production stage.



The fate of Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is unknown.



