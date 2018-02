R Madhavan Posts Smiling Pic After Shoulder Surgery. Says, 'Fighter Back On Track'

Highlights Shoulder surgery done. Cannot feel my right arm, said Madhavan Fans flooded the post with 'get well soon' messages A fan posted a cheeky comment referencing his web-series Breathe

Actor R Madhavan, who is recuperating from his shoulder surgery, shared a picture of himself from the hospital and said that he cannot feel "his right arm." On Monday, theactor shared his smiling picture and captioned it: "Shoulder surgery done. Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha." Fans of theactor hope for his speedy recovery and have posted several 'get well soon' messages in the comments section. One fan posted a tongue-in-cheek comment referencing his Amazon web-series, which recently aired its season finale episode. "Check if there's an organ donor nearby," the comment read.Take a look at Madhavan's post here:Madhavan played the role of Danny, a helpless father of a young boy who urgently needs an organ donor. The web-series featured Amit Sadh in the role of a cop named Kabir, who assigned to solve a case of seemingly unconnected deaths and Kabir's investigation leads to Danny.aired eight episodes in the first season and it also starred Sapna Pabbi.Madhavan was last seen on the big screen in 2017 Tamil film(not counting his guest appearance in)., directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, was a critical and commercial success . The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi. His projects for 2018 are Telugu film, Tamil filmandin Hindi. Madhavan will continue filmingafter he recovers whileis in pre-production stage.The fate of, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is unknown.