R Madhavan Quits Film With Saif Ali Khan Due To Shoulder Surgery. 'Hugely Disappointed,' He Says R Madhavan is recuperating from his shoulder surgery

"I am feeling so miserable," he wrote He had injured himself in the gym Madhavan and Saif co-starred in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star, reports news agency IANS. 2001's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was Madhavan's debut Hindi film. "Yes, I had to opt out as I had to do action in that. I am feeling so miserable because I was so looking forward to joining that team and working with them," he told IANS. A week ago, Madhavan had shared a picture of himself after the surgery and wrote, "Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha." IANS reports that he had injured himself in the gym.

Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:34pm PST



Of the yet-untitled project, Madhavan told IANS, "It is a lovely story and a script and on top of that it is an Aanand L Rai's production. I really wanted to be a part of it. I am hugely disappointed that I am not able to do it. (Working with Saif again) would have been really awesome. The injury kind of ruined everything."



IANS reports that actress Zoya Hussain will also be part of the historical drama directed by Navdeep Singh and Sonakshi Sinha will star in a cameo. The film will be shot in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.



R Madhavan's web series Breathe started airing recently. His last film was 2017's Tamil movie Vikram Vedha. Meanwhile, he also made a guest appearance in Magalir Mattum. He will be next seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke, along with Sushant Singh Rajput.



(With IANS inputs)



