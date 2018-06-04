Madhavan Celebrates Birthday With Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma On The Sets Of Zero. See Pics Madhavan celebrated his birthday a few days late in New York

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT Madhavan with SRK and Anushka on the sets of Zero. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Madhavan apparently has a special role in Zero Madhavan made Tanu Weds Manu films with Zero director Aanand L Rai Zero is expected to release in December this year Zero two days later. Madhavan has a special role in the film directed by Aanand L Rai, with whom the actor has made the Tanu Weds Manu films in the past. Team Zero is currently shooting in New York and that's where the celebrations took place. "Crazy Fun Birthdays... oh man... Unforgettable," Madhavan captioned the post, in which he shared several pictures from the intimate party. Many fans also posted best wishes for the Breathe actor in the comments section.



Here are photos from Madhavan's birthday party:

Crazyyy Funnnn Birthdays.. oh man .. Unforgetable... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 3, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT



Madhavan recently underwent a shoulder surgery because of which he pulled back from a few projects including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein). Madhavan recently Zero, which reportedly has several celebrity cameos - including that of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and late actress Sridevi.



Zero also stars actress Katrina Kaif in lead role along with Shah Rukh and Anushka. From the teaserof Zero, which released in January , we know that SRK plays the role of an entertainer, who is a dwarf. It is reported that Katrina will be seen an actress battling alcoholism while Anushka plays a scientist trying to overcome her failures.



After Zero, Madhavan will start working on Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Details about the film and its progress are unavailable.



Actor Madhavan, who turned 48 on June 1, celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the sets oftwo days later. Madhavan has a special role in the film directed by Aanand L Rai, with whom the actor has made thefilms in the past. Teamis currently shooting in New York and that's where the celebrations took place. "Crazy Fun Birthdays... oh man... Unforgettable," Madhavan captioned the post, in which he shared several pictures from the intimate party. Many fans also posted best wishes for theactor in the comments section.Here are photos from Madhavan's birthday party:Madhavan recently underwent a shoulder surgery because of which he pulled back from a few projects including Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Simmba and an untitled film with Saif Ali Khan (which would have reunited the actors after 2001's). Madhavan recently wrapped the shooting of Telugu film Savyasachi and is currently working with Team, which reportedly has several celebrity cameos - including that of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and late actress Sridevi.also stars actress Katrina Kaif in lead role along with Shah Rukh and Anushka. From the teaserof Zero, which released in January , we know that SRK plays the role of an entertainer, who is a dwarf. It is reported that Katrina will be seen an actress battling alcoholism while Anushka plays a scientist trying to overcome her failures.After, Madhavan will start working on, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Details about the film and its progress are unavailable. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter