Gulshan Devaiah Recalls Girls Going Gaga Over R Madhavan On <i>Legacy</i> Set: "I Said I Am Getting To Him First"

Gulshan Devaiah recently opened up about experiencing R Madhavan's charm on the sets of their upcoming Tamil web series, Legacy. Gulshan added how the girls went gaga over R Madhavan.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Gulshan Devaiah spoke about the experience of working with R Madhavan.

He said, "I felt weak in the knees every time I saw him. He plays my father-in-law. There was something magnetic about that look. All the girls [on the set] were going gaga over him, and I said, 'You have to go over my dead body. I'm getting to him first.'"

About Legacy

Legacy is an upcoming Tamil web series directed by Charukesh Sekar.

It is led by R Madhavan, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee, Swasika Vijay, Kaali Venkat, Nimisha Sajayan, and Harish Uthaman.

It is produced by Kalyan Shankar of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, the production banner of Karthik Subbaraj.

The logline reads, "Periyavar, an ageing patriarch of a powerful crime family, races against time to anoint a successor to protect his mighty empire from an inevitable siege. He will have to fight to save the family, his empire and, most importantly, his legacy."

The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

As for other projects, Gulshan Devaiah was seen in Kantara: Chapter 1 which was a major blockbuster. He was recently seen in the web series Perfect Family with Girija Oak.