Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 8: Progress Report On Kunal Kemmu's Film

The box office numbers for Madgaon Express witnessed a dip on its first Friday. On day 8, the film collected ₹85 lakh through ticket counters, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, this comedy-drama has amassed ₹14.35 crore at the domestic box office. Released on March 22, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film narrates the story of three childhood friends, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, who embark on a Goa trip that takes an unexpected turn. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-week box office report of Madgaon Express. He wrote, “#MadgaonExpress finds appreciation from its target audience [youth] in Week 1, but the biz is clearly divided: Best in #Maharashtra, ordinary / dull in mass pockets. The [steady] trending on weekdays is a plus, it should sustain till the biggies arrive on #Eid… #GoodFriday holiday *today* should boost its biz.”

Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon [#Holi] 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr, Wed 1.21 cr, Thu 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 13.85 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

A few days ago, Kunal Kemmu talked about his wife, actor-author Soha Ali Khan's feedback on the film. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Kunal Kemmu said, “When she had seen a couple of rushes, her feedback was all positive. As much as I trust her and I know that she can be blunt with me, sometimes I feel that she can go easy on me so as to sound encouraging. Maybe she did that to understand whether I'm sure of my film or not.”

Kunal Kemmu also highlighted Soha Ali Khan's significant role in restoring his self-belief. He said, “She [Soha Ali Khan] knew that I was carrying a big burden and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and so, I know that what she feels isn't completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made.”

“She [Soha Ali Khan] chooses the right words and she voices her thoughts in the right way. Woh bhigaake thappad nahi maarti. She makes me sit down, calms me down and then lovingly tells me if and when I go wrong. That's her way of slapping me (laughs),” Kunal Kemmu added.

Madgaon Express has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.