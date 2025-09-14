Soha Ali Khan On Her Monogamous Relationship With Kunal Kemmu: "It's Not Easy"

Soha Ali Khan is opening up about what it really takes to keep friendships and romantic relationships alive over the years. Recently, the actress reflected on her own experiences and admitted that maintaining bonds does not always come naturally to her.

The Tum Mile star, who is married to Kunal Kemmu, shared that living in a city like Mumbai, juggling work and personal life, can make relationships extra challenging.

"The most challenging thing is to be in a long-term monogamous relationship. It's not easy… I am quite lazy, not just with my work but sometimes with my friendships and with my relationships. That is not a good thing. I think it's good to be true to yourself, but sometimes, you have to make an effort. I think I'm doing that now," Soha Ali Khan told The Quint.

For the unversed, monogamous relationship is one in which two people commit exclusively to each other, both emotionally and physically. While it can bring stability and trust, it also demands consistent effort, communication and understanding from both partners to keep the relationship strong over time.

Soha Ali Khan also reflected on how modern city life and nuclear families can put extra pressure on couples. “Especially a marriage… Today, in a city like Mumbai, we all live in these nuclear families now. There's a lot of pressure on husband and wife to be there for each other, and we take out a lot of our stress on each other," she explained.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been together since 2009. The couple got engaged in July 2014, and later married in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2017.

Workwise, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared screen space in projects like 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.