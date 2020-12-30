Remo D'Souza Reveals How Salman Khan Helped Him When He Was Hospitalised

Remo D'Souza with Salman Khan. (courtesy remodsouza)

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza, who suffered a heart attack earlier this month, in a recent interview with Times Of India, opened up about how Bollywood star Salman Khan helped him when he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Remo, who worked with Salman Khan in the 2018 film Race 3, told Times Of India, "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don't talk much, like, I only say 'yes, sir, okay sir'. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors."

After Remo D'Souza was discharged from the hospital, his wife Lizelle shared a special homecoming post for the director. In her post, she also thanked Salman Khan. An excerpt from her post read: "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank Salman Khan for being the biggest emotional support. You are an angel. Thank you so much bhai for always being there."

Remo D'Souza who began his career as a background dancer, is now a celebrated choreographer and filmmaker. He is known for his choreographing hit numbers for films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, to name a few. Other than that, Remo D'Souza has featured as a judge in dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Remo D'Souza made his directorial debut with the 2011 film F.A.L.T.U. He then directed the super hit danced-based ABCD series and Race 3. He is also the creator of popular dance reality show Dance Plus.