Remo D'Souza's Wife Thanks Salman Khan For Being Her 'Biggest Emotional Support.' Read Her Post

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle, days after his discharge from a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack, thanked superstar Salman Khan for being her "biggest emotional support" in an Instagram post. Remo D'Souza has directed Salman Khan in Race 3. Sharing a picture of herself and the choreographer, Lizelle wrote this for the Bharat actor: "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank Salman Khan for being the biggest emotional support. You are an angel. Thank you so much bhai for always being there." She started her post with a sweet note for Remo D'Souza: "My best Christmas gift ever. This moment I'll always cherish. Hugging you after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know according to you, am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was your promise to me that you will come out as a fighter and the lord above."

"Remo, I love you to the moon and back...... please now you need to stop making me prove it to you time and again... c'mon, let the joy of Christmas festivities begin," she added.

In her post, Lizelle also expressed gratitude towards choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan, who has worked with Remo D'Souza several times in the past. Salman was photographed visiting the director in the hospital earlier this month. Thanking him, Lizelle wrote: "Salman Yusuff Khan, I always knew what Remo and I meant to you but saying and showing are two opposites. You proved it what it meant. Thanks a ton for being there till discharge."

Remo D'Souza was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted after he suffered a heart attack on December 11, last week. After reaching home, he shared this post:

Remo D'Souza is a celebrated choreographer, who has worked in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Other than Race 3, he has also directed the ABCD series.