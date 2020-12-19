'I'm Back,' Writes Choreographer-Director Remo D'Souza After Being Discharged From Hospital

Remo D'Souza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: remodsouza )

Highlights Remo D'Souza shared a video from his home

"Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings," he wrote

"Stay happy always ...live life Remo size," commented Geeta Kapur

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted after he suffered a heart attack on December 11. The 46-year-old choreographer received a warm welcome at his home on Friday, a video of which he also shared on his social media profile. "I am back," wrote Remo D'Souza in his post, in which he also thanked his fans and friends for "the love, prayers and blessings." His caption read: "Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you Gabriel D'Souza (Remo's son), Adonis D'Souza for the beautiful welcome back... and thanks to all my friends."

Reacting to Remo's post, his friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry sent him love and wishes in the comments section. "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed and I'm coming to meet you as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love and positive healing vibes to you bro!" commented choreographer Terence Lewis while Geeta Kapur wrote: "So happy you're... home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ...live life Remo size." Tiger Shroff commented: "Time to come back stronger than ever."

See Remo D'Souza's post here:

Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack last week. He was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital on December 11, where the doctors did an angiography. Sources close to the family told news agency PTI last week: "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation."

Remo D Souza has choreographed songs in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He made his directorial debut with 2011 film F.A.L.T.U and he went on to make the ABCD series and Race 3. Remo has been one of the judges of dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.