Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis And Nora Fatehi Wish Remo D'Souza A Speedy Recovery

Choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis wished their close friend Remo D'Souza, who was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on Friday, a speedy recovery on Instagram. The choreographer-director, 46, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Friday afternoon after he suffered a heart attack. Remo, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were the original judges of dance reality show Dance India Dance. They judged the show together till season 3. Sharing a picture of herself with Remo D'Souza and Terence, Geeta Kapur wrote: "Lots of love ... abundance of prayers for your safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling Remo... chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena... love you ... stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love you but can't reach you directly. Stay strong."

Terence shared a memory featuring himself and Remo from The Kapil Sharma Show. The picture features the duo laughing their heart out. Sending a virtual "jaadu ki jhappi" to Remo, Terence wrote: "And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, Remo, tonight cause Love, Faith and Will are all we need! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi."

Nora Fatehi, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in Street Dancer 3D, wrote this special note for him on her Instagram story: "Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let's stay positive please pray for the entire family."

On Friday evening, sources close to the family also told news agency PTI that Remo D'Souza is "stable and under observation." They told PTI: "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation."

Other than Dance India Dance, Remo has also judged dance reality shows Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has also directed movies like F.A.L.T.U, Race 3, Street Dancer 3D and ABCD series.

(With inputs from PTI)