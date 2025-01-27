Amid Death Threats, Remo D'Souza Visits Maha Kumbh Mela With Wife Lizelle

Choreographer Remo D'Souza recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Remo shared glimpses of his visit on Instagram. In one of the posts, he is seen alongside his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, seeking blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

In the video, Remo can be seen wearing a traditional black outfit with his face partially covered. He takes a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam and enjoys a peaceful boating experience in the holy river.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced regarding alleged death threats to Remo D'Souza, along with Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and Sugandha Mishra. An FIR has been filed in Mumbai, and the police are investigating the matter.

However, Lizelle D'Souza addressed these claims in an interview with Hindustan Times and dismissed them as "false". She clarified, "We even saw the reports in the media. We received spam emails at the company's email ID, which had nothing to do with the threats. We informed the police and the cyber department is investigating it. They believe it's spam." Lizelle assured there was no cause for concern and suggested the media may have misinterpreted the situation.