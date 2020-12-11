Choreographer-Director Remo D'Souza In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack

A photo of Remo D'Souza. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Remo D Souza is a celebrated choreographer

He suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon

He is 46

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza was admitted to Mumbai's hospital on Friday afternoon after suffering a heart attack. The 46-year-old choreographer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital and doctors have done an angiography. Sourced close to the family also told news agency PTI that Remo D'Souza is currently "stable and under observation." "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI, adding: "He's stable now and under observation." Remo D Souza is a celebrated choreographer, who has also worked in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He has been one of the judges of dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Remo D'Souza has won several awards for choreographing several hit songs like Disco Deewane, Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari and Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani.

Remo D'Souza frequently shares videos from his workout diaries. Take a look:

The choreographer also posts videos of his dance performances. Recently, sharing a clip from a dance rehearsal, he wrote: "Just before you go all out, you need to mark it in your head. Had fun doing this routine with my amazing dancer boys and the best choreographer Rahul Shetty."

Remo debuted as a director with 2011 film F.A.L.T.U and he went on to make the ABCD series and Race 3. Remo D'Souza is also the creator of popular dance reality show Dance +.

(With inputs from PTI)