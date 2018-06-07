Race 3: Here's Why Salman Khan Will Have 'A Larger Than Life' Entry In The Film Race 3 director Remo D'Souza wishes to present Salman Khan like never before

Salman Khan is known for performing high octane action sequence in most of his films and his upcoming filmis not an exception. Director Remo D'Souza recently revealed that he had personally modified Salman Khan's introductory scene in the film to make it more impactful. Remo, said in a statement: "The biggest vision while directingwas to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a larger than life entry sequence in the movie."Remo also revealed that Salman had performed all the action sequences in the film without using any body double. "Salman has performed all the daredevil stunts all by himself. Right from the car chasing sequences and firing while riding a bike to all the gunshots and hand-to-hand combat all are performed by him. I was mesmerized when Salman refused to use anybody double for his action sequences," said Remo. The film has been extensively shot in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai and all the stunts were designed by professional choreographers Tom Struthers and Anal Arsu.The third installment of theseries will also have an ensemble cast like the other two parts. While Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor were a part of, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are the latest additions to the movie. Unlike the former parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan and will hit the screens on June 15.