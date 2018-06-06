How Salman Khan's Race 3 Victory Became Ranbir Kapoor's Gain Pakistani censor Board lifted the ban on Indian films during Eid holiday season

To all the Salman Khan fans in Pakistan, cheer up as his new film Race 3 will release as per schedule on June 15, reports mid-day . The Pakistani Censor Board, which earlier banned the release of all foreign film during the Eid week, lifted the ban for Salman's new movie. Salman Khan has a huge fan bae in Pakistan and his film generally perform spectacularly at the box office there. As per the mid-day report, several film distributors in Pakistan appealed to the Chairman of Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) to retract the ban for the betterment of the business and the CBFC a week before Eid gave them their gift.The said ban started t wo days before Eid and extended for two weeks after the festival , which meant even Rajkumar Hirani's, starring Ranbir Kapoor, came in the ambit. As of now, the ban has been lifted for all Indian films, which means Salman Khan's victory is also Ranbir Kapoor's gain.The mid-day report stated that several film distributors are happy and are looking forward to a very green Eid, however, some film distributors are still against the release of Indian films in that duration as it would affect the business of local films.Earlier a source told mid-day that the makers were concerned about the delayed release ofin Pakistan due to piracy issues. However, all is well that ends well. Salman Khan told reporters at an event to promote Race 3 that he's 'happy" because the film is release as per schedule in Pakistan, reported news agency PTI.also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.(With inputs from PTI)