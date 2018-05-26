How Salman Khan's Race 3 Collection May Get Affected Due To Pakistan's Eid Ban Race 3, starring Salman Khan, is slated for June 15 release in India

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Race 3. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Pakistan has banned international films during Eid Race 3 may release two weeks late in Pakistan due to ban Race 3 makers are concerned with piracy related issues Race 3, starring Salman Khan, is co-produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.



Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It is the third film in the Race series. Ramesh Taurani rebooted the entire series replacing Saif Ali Khan with Salman Khan in lead role. Only Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor have been retained but they will not reprise their roles. Director Remo D'Souza has replaced Abbas-Mastan.



Race 3 promises to be high on action and drama with cutting-edge stunts and nail-biting action sequences.



Pakistan's Information and broadcast ministry has banned the release of Bollywood and Hollywood films during Eid in response to demands by the domestic film industry, news agency PTI reported. Now, as per a mid-day report, the makers of Race 3 are in a fix as their film was slated for worldwide release on June 15. A source close to the project says that the filmmakers are worried about the piracy, which may lead to losses. "If the film is circulated in Pakistan before its official release, it will translate into a big loss for the makers," a source told mid-day. Speaking to mid-day, Mr Taurani added: "International distributors are in touch with the local distributors there and are trying to work out an option that is in the best interest of the film. I hope the film releases as per schedule." Race 3 finds itself on the trend list on again and off again, courtesy its songs and other promotional material.