Trending: Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Shares Pics From Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Lizelle D'Souza shared this picture. (Image courtesy: lizelleremodsouza)

Highlights She thanked Remo D'Souza for supporting her through and through "So proud of you, love. You have already inspired so many," wrote Remo Remo and Lizelle are parents to sons Adonis and Gabriel

Choreographer filmmaker Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle found a spot on Monday's list of trends after pictures from her inspiring weight loss journey, which she posted on her Instagram page (unverified), went viral. Over the weekend, Lizelle D'Souza shared a lengthy note thanking her husband Remo, sons Adonis and Gabriel, and fitness coach Praveen Nair for helping her throughout the journey, which apparently started in October 2018. On Monday, Lizelle posted another picture of herself, co-starring Remo D'Souza, in which she said that she 'hopes to help people who have endured something similar to what she has made it through.' She wrote, "You can treat yourself through the good times and the bad times. In fact, in my experience, it is more important to treat yourself well during the dark times than it is during the good times."

Remo D'Souza cheered for Lizelle and posted in the comments thread, "So proud of you, love. You have already inspired so many. Keep inspiring."

Here's Lizelle D'Souza's latest post:

In her now viral post, documenting her weight loss journey, Lizelle wrote for Remo, "Thank you for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums, mood swings and crankiness." She also thanked her sons for 'encouraging her and loving her selflessly.'

Here's the Instagram post:

Remo D'Souza is a celebrated choreographer and he has worked in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Zero to name a few. He won Best Choreography National Award for Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani.

Remo debuted as a director with 2011 film F.A.L.T.U and he went on to make the ABCD series and Race 3. Remo D'Souza is also the creator of popular dance reality show Dance +.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.