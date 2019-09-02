Trending: Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Shares Pics From Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Highlights
- She thanked Remo D'Souza for supporting her through and through
- "So proud of you, love. You have already inspired so many," wrote Remo
- Remo and Lizelle are parents to sons Adonis and Gabriel
Choreographer filmmaker Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle found a spot on Monday's list of trends after pictures from her inspiring weight loss journey, which she posted on her Instagram page (unverified), went viral. Over the weekend, Lizelle D'Souza shared a lengthy note thanking her husband Remo, sons Adonis and Gabriel, and fitness coach Praveen Nair for helping her throughout the journey, which apparently started in October 2018. On Monday, Lizelle posted another picture of herself, co-starring Remo D'Souza, in which she said that she 'hopes to help people who have endured something similar to what she has made it through.' She wrote, "You can treat yourself through the good times and the bad times. In fact, in my experience, it is more important to treat yourself well during the dark times than it is during the good times."
Remo D'Souza cheered for Lizelle and posted in the comments thread, "So proud of you, love. You have already inspired so many. Keep inspiring."
Here's Lizelle D'Souza's latest post:
I feel as though I'm very fortunate to have got through this period in my life and I'm hoping this article can help many more people who have endured something similar to what I have made it through. Sometimes all it takes is an idea, a person or a quote to change your thinking. You can treat yourself through the good times and the bad times. In fact, in my experience, it is more important to treat yourself well during the dark times than it is during the good times. You can fall in love with something that is not a hobby. You could decide to fall in love with your partner or children again - or deepen the love you have for them already. When you are in love with someone or something, you have another piece you can use to rebuild your life. Really beautiful things happen from people and experiences that we would dare attach a strong word such as love to. You realize something absolutely crazy: you needed rock bottom to move forward and go on to whatever that new way of life is that brings you a sense of fulfillment and joy that you never had before. All I ask is that when you rebuild your life, you see if there is a way you can help 1-2 people do the same thing. That is what really makes a difference. Link in my bio Thanks T.O.I was very touched with this my friends in the USA sent me this
In her now viral post, documenting her weight loss journey, Lizelle wrote for Remo, "Thank you for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums, mood swings and crankiness." She also thanked her sons for 'encouraging her and loving her selflessly.'
Here's the Instagram post:
August 2019 thank you guys for all your positive and encouraging words for my journey .... this wouldn't be possible without @_praveen_nair am his black spot and I have been teasing him last 2 years that's till u make me loose weight I will never consider u the best trainer .... we still have half a journey to complete but ur black spot is become grey Hahhahahahhahahahaha and @remodsouza for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums , mood swings and crankiness and both my boys @gabrieldsouzaaa and @adonisdsuz16 for encouraging me and loving me selflessly always even though as u guys say I behave 16 and become a child I love you all a lot and yes to all my friends and supporters for being so sweet with me .... pls be freee to ask me any questions and I know a lot of people who are in this journey some fulfill it and some get tired and leave it midway ..... pls be freee to ask for any kind of help To get u through will try my best to help you out ..... luv u guys will keep posting my journey and keep supporting me
Remo D'Souza is a celebrated choreographer and he has worked in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Zero to name a few. He won Best Choreography National Award for Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani.
Remo debuted as a director with 2011 film F.A.L.T.U and he went on to make the ABCD series and Race 3. Remo D'Souza is also the creator of popular dance reality show Dance +.
