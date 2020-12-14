Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Remo D'Souza A Speedy Recovery

Remo D'Souza in a still from the video. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday

He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

Big B retweeted a throwback video clip, featuring Remo

A few days after choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. Remo was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan, retweeting a throwback video clip, shared by a fan, wrote: "Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes." The video clip happens to be from a reality TV show, where Remo was one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty. In the video, Remo said he had always been a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and complimented the contestants for recreating the Deewar dialogue through their dance performance .

See Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes https://t.co/YpB5uS9zEe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2020

After Remo was admitted to the hospital, the doctors did his angiography and sources close to the family told news agency PTI that Remo D'Souza is "stable" and under observation. "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation," news agency PTI quoted the source as saying.

Remo D'Souza, who began his career as a background dancer, is now a celebrated choreographer and filmmaker. He is known for his choreographing hit numbers for films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, to name a few. Other than that, Remo D'Souza has featured as a judge in dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Remo D'Souza made his directorial debut with the 2011 film F.A.L.T.U. He then directed the super hit danced-based ABCD series and Race 3. He is also the creator of popular dance reality show Dance Plus.