Madhuri Dixit Pays Homage To Painter MF Husain With Artwork In Her Mumbai Home

Actress Madhuri Dixit has honoured legendary painter MF Husain by incorporating his artwork into her opulent residence in Mumbai. Recognised by Husain as his muse, Madhuri had collaborated with the artist on her 1997 film Mohabbat. The actress shared this heartfelt homage during an exclusive interview with Architectural Digest, inviting the magazine into her stylish apartment to showcase the stunning pieces. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri in the upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Earlier, Madhuri stepped out on a vada pav date with Kartik Aaryan during the city tour for their film's promotions. Kartik took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which they can be seen relishing Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav. He wrote in the caption, "Vada paav date with my Manju". Kartik was refering to the character of Manjulika played by Madhuri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan. The film marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa which originally starred superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. A few days ago, the title track of the film was also released.

It blends the iconic tune with Punjabi tadka topped with international flavour as it features international rapper Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the original composition comes from Pritam. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

