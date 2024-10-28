Viral: Kartik Aaryan Takes Madhuri Dixit On A Vada Pav Date. See Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to hit the theatres on November 1. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Both Vidya and Madhuri play Manjulika's role in the movie. Ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release, Kartik took his “Manju” Madhuri Dixit for a vada pav date in Pune. The actor shared a video of the moment on Instagram. It featured the duo holding a vada pav each. In the clip, Kartik said, "Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali." Keeping up with the essence of Pune, the actress said the same thing again but this time in Marathi. Kartik wore a moss green t-shirt, baggy pants and an oversized jacket for the occasion, while Madhuri looked stunning in a pink salwar kurta. The note attached to the post read, "A Vadapav Date With My Manju."

At the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 music launch event, Madhuri Dixit recalled the time director Anees Bazmee approached her for the movie. The actress said, “I was in love with the song (Ami Je Tomar). I was in love with the (original) film and then I saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I had a chance meeting with Anees ji and I told him I loved the film.” Anees Bazmee interjected saying, “Then I got the chance. I thought she has praised the movie. This is the right time. I should approach her for the film. I didn't waste any time.”

Madhuri Dixit added, “Yes, then they approached me for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I loved the script. I loved the fact that it had Kartik and Vidya and all such good actors in it. I have always loved Anees Ji's films and the way he directs them. I thought it would be a great ensemble, all of us together. Of course, my role as well I wanted to be a bhoot so badly (laughs).” Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise launched in 2007, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The series was revived by director Anees Bazmee in 2022 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The upcoming film will mark the return of Kartik as Rooh Baba.