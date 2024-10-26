Bhool Bhulaiyaa Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: It's Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit's World, We Are Just Living In It

The highly anticipated song Ami Je Tomar from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally out. On Friday, the makers of the film dropped the song. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shows an exciting dance face-off between the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and the dancing sensation, Madhuri Dixit. In the clip, they showcase their impressive dance skills, vying for the attention of the King's court.

ICYDK, the song is a modern take on the original Ami Je Tomar, which appeared in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Both renditions of the song are performed by Shreya Ghoshal, with the audio released on Thursday, followed by the video launch on Friday.

Composed by Pritam and Amaal Malik and with lyrics by Sameer, Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is set to be a highlight of the upcoming film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan return as Rooh Baba, while Vidya Balan reprises her role as the beloved Manjulika, after being absent in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. New additions to the cast include Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, while familiar faces like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra will also return.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy film is slated to hit theaters on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali festivities, and will clash with Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Salman Khan will also be seen in the cameo role. He will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey from his iconic film Dabangg.