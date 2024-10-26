Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: It's Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit's World, We Are Just Living In It

The film will release on November 1

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: It's Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit's World, We Are Just Living In It
A still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The highly anticipated song Ami Je Tomar from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally out. On Friday, the makers of the film dropped the song. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shows an exciting dance face-off between the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and the dancing sensation, Madhuri Dixit. In the clip, they showcase their impressive dance skills, vying for the attention of the King's court.

ICYDK, the song is a modern take on the original Ami Je Tomar, which appeared in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Both renditions of the song are performed by Shreya Ghoshal, with the audio released on Thursday, followed by the video launch on Friday.

Composed by Pritam and Amaal Malik and with lyrics by Sameer, Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is set to be a highlight of the upcoming film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan return as Rooh Baba, while Vidya Balan reprises her role as the beloved Manjulika, after being absent in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. New additions to the cast include Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, while familiar faces like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra will also return. 

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy film is slated to hit theaters on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali festivities, and will clash with Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Salman Khan will also be seen in the cameo role. He will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey from his iconic film Dabangg.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Ami Je Tomar 3.0, Vidya Balan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Alia Bhatt On Sharing Baby Duties with Ranbir Kapoor: "Management Is Me, Fun And Games Is Him"
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: It's Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit's World, We Are Just Living In It
Shah Rukh Khan Disliked This Scene From His Iconic Movie <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i>, Reveals Director Nikkhil Advani
Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan Disliked This Scene From His Iconic Movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Reveals Director Nikkhil Advani
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com