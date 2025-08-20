Vidya Balan Gave "<i>Gaalis</i> Before Her Final Audition" For <i>Parineeta</i>. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why

It's been 20 years of Vidya Balan, as it has been for Parineeta. Her debut film was released in theatres on June 10, 2005. On this milestone occasion, the film is re-releasing in theatres again on August 29, 2025. At the special screening of the film, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed how the actress was frustrated with the endless rounds of auditions and even muttered some "gaalis".

What's Happening

Vidhu Vinod Chopra arranged a special screening of Parineeta earlier this week, where the majority of the cast was in attendance.

The film is set to re-release in a restored 8K version on August 29, 2025. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the film.

At the screening, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that Vidya Balan was frustrated towards the end of the many auditions she had given for her role. So much so that she even gave some "gaalis".

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "A lot of top heroines wanted to do Parineeta. But Pradeep Sarkar said there's a new girl from Chembur. So I said, 'Test this girl from Chembur.' I don't usually meet actors during screen tests. Vidya had gone through a lot of tests. Then I told Pradeep, 'Let's do one final test.' She was so exhausted by the process that she actually muttered gaalis before her final audition. I could see her saying, 'Who does he think he is?' By then, she had done 20-25 tests. But then she gave such a brilliant final test, it was unbelievable. I told Pradeep, call her immediately."

Recalling the surreal moment when Vidya Balan received the confirmation call for her role in Parineeta, the actress said, "So Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) called, and I told him, 'Dada, I'm in the middle of the concert, I'll call you back.' But he said, 'No, Mr Chopra wants to speak to you.' So I said, 'Yeah, I'll call you after the concert.' So then Mr Chopra said, 'Teri zindagi badalne waali hai, bahar nikal (Your life is about to change, come outside).' I was like, 'What are you going to tell me, that I didn't get the part again?' I didn't think otherwise for a second, because I had gone through so many tests. But he said, 'Come out.' So I came out and he told me on the phone, 'You're my Parineeta.' And I started crying right there. It was a crazy moment."

Rekha, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal and Rajkumar Hirani were among the few from the cast and crew of Parineeta who were present to celebrate the occasion.

About Parineeta

Vidya Balan plays the role of Lolita, who lives with her financially unstable Uncle. Since childhood, she has had feelings for her next-door neighbour, Shekhar, played by Saif Ali Khan.

Shekhar's father, Navinchandra (Sabyasachi Chakraborty), is a wealthy but heartless businessman. Lolita soon discovers that Navinchnadra wants to seize her uncle's home and convert it into a hotel. She decides to seek help from the wealthy businessman Girish Sharma (Sanjay Dutt). However, misunderstandings arise when Shekhar suspects romance brewing between Lolita and Girish.

In A Nutshell

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently revealed how Vidya Balan was tired of an endless loop of auditions for Parineeta, and it left her frustrated. The producer also added that at the end, she was perfect, and he had asked the director, the late Pradeep Sarkar, to call her immediately.