What You Should Know About Vidya Balan's 'No Raw Food' Diet

Vidya Balan, known for her exceptional acting skills, has also inspired many with her fitness journey. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actress spoke about her dietary preferences, revealing that she follows a "No Raw" food diet, which involves eating only cooked meals to minimise the risk of foodborne illnesses.

What Is The "No Raw" Diet?

The "No Raw" diet focuses on consuming only cooked and processed foods while avoiding uncooked items such as raw produce, unpasteurised milk, or raw eggs. The aim is to prevent foodborne illnesses and improve digestion by eliminating harmful bacteria. Vidya follows this diet, as it not only makes food safer but also more nutritious and easier to digest.

Benefits Of Avoiding Raw Foods

Reduced risk of foodborne illness

According to Healthline, cooking effectively kills harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. This is particularly important for meat, eggs, and unpasteurised dairy, which are high-risk carriers of bacteria and parasites in their raw state.

Improved digestibility

Heat breaks down complex proteins and tough plant fibres, reducing symptoms like bloating, gas, and discomfort in individuals with sensitive digestive systems or conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Increased availability of nutrients

Although heat can reduce some water-soluble vitamins, it enhances the body's ability to absorb other essential nutrients. For example, antioxidants like lycopene in tomatoes and beta-carotene in carrots are more easily absorbed after cooking.

Deactivation of anti-nutrients

Many raw foods contain natural compounds such as phytates, oxalates, and lectins that interfere with mineral absorption. Cooking neutralises these anti-nutrients.

Safety for high-risk groups

A strictly cooked diet is often recommended for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Avoiding raw items such as sushi, sprouts, and raw milk minimises the risk of severe infections.

A balanced diet that includes both raw and cooked foods is generally considered best. Raw foods provide nutrients like vitamin C and fibre, but a strict raw diet can lead to deficiencies and increase the risk of foodborne illness. Cooking enhances nutrient absorption and improves safety for certain foods. The key is to include fresh produce while recognising that cooking is beneficial and sometimes essential for others.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



