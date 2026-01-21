Old Video Of Vidya Balan Saying India Is 'Getting Polarised' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

At a time when social media has become an indispensable tool for actors to establish their identities beyond the screen, Vidya Balan believes it is instrumental in polarising people's thoughts and perceptions. A clip from her old interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia has gone viral on X, inviting diverse opinions.

In the interview from last year, Vidya spoke about how people are desperately looking for an identity via social media.

The Conversation

Vidya Balan was asked if she felt her city or country was getting more polarised in terms of religion (keeping politics aside). While the interviewer gave her the option to pass the question, Vidya chose to answer it.

"I just feel we are definitely more polarised. I think, as a nation, we did not have a religious identity before. But now I don't know why--it's not just politics, but also social media. Because we are lost in this world and we are looking for an identity which we don't have organically. We are looking for things to attach ourselves to. That's what I genuinely feel," Vidya Balan said.

"Everything is becoming whether religion or this 'wokeness'... you don't know who you are. That's why you are looking for these things," Vidya reasoned, explaining people's social media obsession.

Samdish intervened and said, "Kabhi kuch mil jata hai (If they get something), they will die for it."

"I don't think they are finding that. They all need a sense of belonging," Vidya Balan readily answered.

"This world, with the proliferation of social media, I think we are lonelier than ever. So, to feel connected to other people, we are attaching ourselves to ideas and concepts on a superficial level. It's convenient. A lot of times, I see people have opinions about things they don't know about. How is that possible?" Vidya questioned.

The Internet's Reaction

Vidya's words triggered a storm of responses on X. Many users applauded her courage and clarity, while a few dismissed her as a "mere entertainer".

"Absolutely admire Vidya Balan's courage and clarity. Speaking up with honesty takes real strength, and voices like hers inspire hope for unity and understanding," wrote one.

Another comment read: "Another day. Another 'rare actor with spine'. Following is the current list of these 'rare' actors with 'spine': Ali Fazal, Pratik Gandhi, John Abraham, Prakash Raj, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan."

"I agree with Vidya Balan's sentiment. It takes courage to speak on difficult issues, and her perspective is a valuable one in these times," wrote an X user.

There were a few detractors as well.

"Vidya Balan can say what she wants to--freedom of speech. We don't have to take her this seriously... Stop giving clout to entertainers," said another person.

"What an ignorant Moorkh!! Bharat has always been ONE bound by Dharma & ONE unifying culture!! It was always very open & accepting, not force fit everyone into one way!! There is a difference!!" wrote another.

Vidya Balan's Work

Vidya Balan is known for portraying strong-willed female characters in films like Kahaani, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa. She was last seen in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan.