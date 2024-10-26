Madhuri Dixit Gushes About Doing <i>Ami Je Tomar 3.0</i> With Vidya Balan: "I Love The Song Because Of You"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release on Diwali 2024. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in key roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers unveiled the track Ami Je Tomar 3.0. in Mumbai on Friday. Originally filmed on Vidya Balan in the 2007 movie, the song has now become a franchise classic. In the new rendition, the actress has been joined by Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit. At the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 launch, Madhuri expressed her appreciation for Vidya's performance in the original song. The actress said, “Mere Dholna Sun (Ami Je Tomar) is iconic because of her. She made it iconic. I was in love with the song. I was in love with the film and then I saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I had a chance meeting with Anees ji and I told him I loved the film.” Anees Bazmee interjected saying, “Then I got the chance. I thought she has praised the movie. This is the right time. I should approach her for the film. I didn't waste any time.”

Madhuri Dixit added, “Yes, then they approached me for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I loved the script. I loved the fact that it had Kartik and Vidya and all such good actors in it. I have always loved Anees Ji's films and the way he directs them. I thought it would be a great ensemble, all of us together. Of course, my role as well I wanted to be a bhoot so badly (laughs).”

Turning to Vidya Balan, Madhuri said, “You don't know how much I love the song because of you. When Anees ji told me that we were recreating Mere Dholna with Vidya and me. I was so shocked because I have always wanted to do this song. I used to think ‘wish I would have got this song'. Someday, somewhere in some show, I would perform this song and when he said that we were doing it I was so happy. I said I am doing this movie. I have to be a part of this cast.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav. The film will release on November 1.